Fire crews evacuate Oklahoma City hotel due to fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to an Oklahoma City hotel had to be evacuated early Friday morning due to a fire.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to the Woodsprings Suites Hotel, located near I-44 Service Rd. and N.W. 39th St.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw thick smoke and could smell a strong odor of electrical material burning.

Firefighters evacuated the four-story building and began ventilating the hotel.

Investigators say the fire started on the second floor and was actually contained to just one room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

