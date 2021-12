OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews had their hands full on Sunday afternoon as they battled a large grass fire.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near N.E. 63rd and I-35.

When fire crews arrived, they realized that the flames had spread to multiple structures in the area.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

At this point, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.