OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a home near S.E. 19th and Central in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate that OG&E crews were performing work in the area when they noticed smoke coming from a nearby home.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they had a hard time getting inside because of the number of items inside.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.