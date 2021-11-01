Fire crews investigate two separate apartment fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators are looking into the causes of two separate apartment fires in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at an apartment complex near N.W. 19th and MacArthur Blvd.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming from one of the units.

One 911 caller told dispatchers that they had to crawl through a window to escape the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the case.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters rushed to the Isola Bella Apartments near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Blvd.

The first crew on the scene reported flames shooting from the roof.

One person at that scene was treated for a broken leg after they possibly jumped from a second story apartment.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.