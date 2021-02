BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters had to battle flames and freezing temperatures at a home in the metro on Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 50th and Rockwell Ave. in Bethany.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the blaze, but fire crews were able to get control of the fire quickly.

So far, there is no word on what started the fire.