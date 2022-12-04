OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Fire crews are actively investigating what caused an apartment fire at the Grand Pointe condominiums early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, said the Oklahoma City fire department.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 3:46 a.m. All occupants were evacuated safely and there have been no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

An estimate of 2.8 million dollars is the assessed value of damage, said OKC fire.

Fire officials said the fire started on the garage side of the building and progressed all the way to the north side.

This is a developing story.