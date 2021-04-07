Fire crews investigating deadly blaze in Oklahoma town

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating a deadly fire that claimed the lives of two people.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were called to a blaze in the 2600 block of N. Lost Street in McAlester.

When they arrived on the scene, they realized a home was fully involved in flames.

Sadly, investigators soon learned that two people died in the fire.

At this point, the victims’ names have not been released. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.