OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a possible case of arson in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the Hibdon Tires Plus, located near N.W. 23rd and I-44, on a commercial fire.

When they arrived, fire crews say they found multiple fires inside the building.

Fortunately, they were able to put out the flames quickly.

However, the situation took a bizarre turn when firefighters came in contact with a man.

In fact, they ended up calling police.

“He just approached, saying he wanted to get a few items. They asked him to get away and it just became an altercation. Police arrived on scene and put him into custody,” said Major Aaron Spiegel, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Authorities say several rags were possibly used to set the fires.