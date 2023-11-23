DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews responded to a Del City apartment complex Thursday morning.

According to the Del City Fire Department, the fire began at a complex near SE 29th and Bryant around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

“Right at 5 a.m., we had a report of a working structure fire here at the Oakridge Village Apartments,” said Brandon Pursell, Fire Chief with the Del City Fire Department. “We had a lower unit fully involved, it was extending into a second level unit.”

Del City fire crews say four out of sixteen units received fire, water or smoke damage, but all occupants were able to make it out of the units safely. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.