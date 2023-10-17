OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department put out a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City Monday night.

Officials say the fire started at a home near SE 29th St. and Shields Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, crews were told that someone may still be inside. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire and check if anyone was inside the home.

“Once we arrived on the scene, the people that had been in the house said that there was somebody still inside,” said Batt. Chief Greg Lindsay with OKCFD. “Rapidly pulled a handline and got water on the fire and got the house searched really quickly. Came back with a negative result so I’m very happy about that.”

No injuries have been reported and it is unknown who alerted the residents that there was a fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.