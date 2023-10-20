OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City Friday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire started at a structure near NW 52nd and Portland around midnight on Friday.

Officials say the house was vacant and no injuries have been reported.

“We had heavy flames when we got on scene, but the guys did a great job. They got two handlines back there, went inside and knocked it down.” said Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius with OKCFD.

The estimated cost of damage to the structure is around $40,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.