OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire investigators say a man died after he tried to go back into a burning home to save a beloved pet.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 7400 block Emerald Dr.

There were three people inside the home when the fire started, but they were all able to make it out safely thanks to their smoke detectors.

Once they made it out, they realized their dog was still inside the burning home.

Investigators say the husband went back inside the home to try and find the dog.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. They immediately went inside and found the husband in the kitchen area.

Firefighters pulled him out of the home and began CPR. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and say it started in the office near the front of the home.

Officials say the family dog was able to make it out safely and survived.