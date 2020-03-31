Fire crews: Meat smoker to blame for fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are warning Oklahomans that although you are at home more often, you still need to pay attention when you are cooking.

Around 12 p.m. on March 30, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a quadplex fire in the 8000 block of N.W. 120th St.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized that a meat smoker caught on fire behind one of the units and spread to the exterior of two units.

Officials say they were able to put out the blaze, and say one person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

“We would like to remind people to always use smokers and grills well away from the home on a flat, noncombustible surface. All cooking, whether indoors or outdoors, should always be closely monitored,” the fire department said.