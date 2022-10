OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City after a fire in the fireplace got out of control.

The fire started in a home near northwest 44th St. and north Villa Ave.

There were six people in the house when the fire started but no injuries have been reported, said firefighters on scene.

The fire did cause about 75,000 dollars in damages to the house, according to firefighters.