OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was pulled from a burning home early Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near S.W. 47th and Western Ave.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that a man was trapped inside the burning building.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to find the victim and pull him from the home.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

So far, there is no word on his condition.