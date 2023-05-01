OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters worked to pull a vehicle from the Oklahoma River on Monday.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews received a call about a vehicle driving into the Oklahoma River.

When the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Dive Team arrived on the scene, they realized the vehicle had already sunk to the bottom of the river.

Divers searched the vehicle but didn’t find anyone inside the SUV.

At that point, fire crews and a towing service teamed up to pull the vehicle to safety.