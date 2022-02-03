OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities rescued one man from a burning home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around midnight, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 89th and Walker Ave.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized that one resident was outside of the home. However, they learned that a man was still inside the burning building.

Firefighters immediately worked to get inside and quickly found the man, bringing him to safety.

“Engine 9 makes an entry and located the adult male and got him out, which was really in the nick of time. It was getting very smoky in that area. We’re very fortunate to not report any injuries this morning from that one,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

At this point, the cause of the fire is undetermined. Fulkerson says a couple of breakers were tripped, so the fire might have been caused by an electrical issue.

The Red Cross is now working with the couple to find them a place to stay during the winter weather.