OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews responded to an Oklahoma City business Friday morning after a fire began in the kitchen area.

According to officials, the fire started around 4 a.m. Friday morning at a business near Western and Sheridan in downtown OKC.

OKC fire crews say the fire ignited when a store employee turned on the fryers. It is estimated that the fire caused around $5,000 worth of damage to the store.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries have been reported. The health department has been asked to assist as the investigation continues.