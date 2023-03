OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a single car rollover on the Kilpatrick near western.

Emergency officials say one person was ejected out the window was also pinned at their arm under the car.

Image courtesy KFOR

Emergency crews confirm they did have to use rescue equipment to get the person from underneath the vehicle.

One person has been transported to the hospital. No further information has been released at this time.