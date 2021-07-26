Fire crews respond to dumpster truck fire near Oklahoma mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews rushed to a disturbance outside of Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire near Penn Square Mall.

Witnesses nearby reported hearing some type of explosion before seeing smoke coming from an area near the mall’s parking lot.

When fire crews arrived, they realized there was fire in a garbage truck.

Fortunately, the fire was put out quickly without damage to any buildings.

Trash Truck Fire – Penn Square Mall parking lot. 10:53 a.m.dispatch time. Leaking hydraulic fluid likely caught fire initially. This is a CNG vehicle, so firefighters were cautious to approach the fire and worked from a distance as much as possible. No injuries. 11:44 AM pic.twitter.com/Yxp4z5BpNN — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 26, 2021

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say leaking hydraulic fluid is likely what sparked the blaze.