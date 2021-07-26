Fire crews respond to dumpster truck fire near Oklahoma mall

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews rushed to a disturbance outside of Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire near Penn Square Mall.

Witnesses nearby reported hearing some type of explosion before seeing smoke coming from an area near the mall’s parking lot.

When fire crews arrived, they realized there was fire in a garbage truck.

Fortunately, the fire was put out quickly without damage to any buildings.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say leaking hydraulic fluid is likely what sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report