OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating following a fatal house fire Thursday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire ignited at a home near SW 38th and Pennsylvania Ave around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say an 11-year-old girl was able to escape and go a neighbor’s home for help. When crews arrived, they found a woman in critical condition who later died. They also found her 10-year-old son who was transported to a nearby hospital.

“Upon their search, they found a victim right inside the front door which was a mother. They brought her out, immediately started advanced life support on her, continued the search with another crew,” said Batt. Chief Grant Roberts. “While they were trying to fight the fire, they located a son, about ten-years-old, in the back bedroom.”

OKCFD says the family’s father was already in the hospital at the time of the fire for unrelated reasons.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.