OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

According to OKCFD, the fire occurred at a home near NE 12th and MLK in northeast Oklahoma City. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from a bedroom windowm

The residents of the home were able to make it out safely. One firefighter was treated at the scene for mild injuries.

Officials say a space heater placed too close to a bed was the cause of this fire.