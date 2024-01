OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire began at an unoccupied home near NW 7th and Blackwelder around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that several transients staying inside the home made it out safely, but one person was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss as they investigate the cause of the fire.