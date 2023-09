OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department took down a house fire on Monday.

According to OKCFD, a fire ignited at a two-story home near the 3000 block of S. Shartel Ave in Oklahoma City around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the majority of the fire was on the outside of the structure and firefighters were able to quickly contain it.

The house received minor smoke damage and no injuries have been reported.