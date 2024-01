OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning.

According to OKCFD, fire ignited at a home near SW 149th and Penn around 3 a.m. on Friday.

All of the residents of the home made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

Estimated damage and the cause have yet to be determined, although firefighters suspect the cause of the fire was a space heater in a bedroom.