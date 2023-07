OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple agencies responded to an oil tank battery that was reportedly struck by lightening Thursday morning.

According to officials, Deer Creek Fire Department responded to the fire near Council Road around 5 a.m. on Thursday with assistance from Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fire officials say it looked like the oil tank battery was struck by lighting and caught fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and no injuries have been reported.