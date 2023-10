OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to OKCFD, firefighters arrived on scene of a single-story duplex near 2400 block of NW 11th St. around 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say firefighters located light smoke upon arrival. Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.

There are currently no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.