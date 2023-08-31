OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

According to OKCFD, crews responded to a home near the 2800 block of SW 79th St. in Oklahoma City around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say there were visible flames and smoke coming from the house when firefighters arrived. All occupants were able to make it out of the house safely.

OKCFD says the fire began in the kitchen and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

The fire was put out around 12:30 p.m. and two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital due to smoke inhalation.