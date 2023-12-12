OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire began as a trash fire behind a building near SW 25th and Harvey around 6 a.m. The fire later spread to the roof of the two story brick structure.

Officials say firefighters entered the building and discovered that the fire was in the attic. Crews worked quickly to knock down and extinguish the flames.

No one was found inside and no injuries have been reported.

Estimated property damage and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.