OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire ignited at a building near NW 91st and N Walker around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

OKCFD responds to house fire near 91st and Walker. Image KFOR.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire around 10:15 a.m. and are still investigation what caused it.