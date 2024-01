OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire in southwest OKC Friday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire ignited at a commercial building near SW 15th and Robinson around 8 a.m. The fire was originally reported as a house fire.

Commercial fire near SW 15th and Robinson. Image courtesy OKCFD.

Officials say the structure was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

Firefighters are staying on scene to check for hotspots.