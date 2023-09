OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken hospital following a vacant house fire Monday morning.

Vacant house fire in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR. Vacant house fire in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

According to officials, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded a vacant structure fire near the 3000 block of SW Murray Dr. around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

One person made it out of the structure and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to OKCFD.

No more information is available.