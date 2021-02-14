Fire crews respond to Oklahoma restaurant after pipe bursts inside

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are responding after a pipe broke inside an Oklahoma restaurant.

On Sunday morning, fire crews were called to the area of N.W. 23rd and Broadway following a water main break near Stone Sisters Pizza.

Initial reports indicated that the building may be filled with water.

The water also started pouring into the road, and the freezing temperatures immediately began icing the street.

Officials warn that pipes can easily freeze in these temperatures, so it’s always good to drip your faucets.

