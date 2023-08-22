OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department took down an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

According to OKCFD, crews responded to a fire at an Oklahoma City apartment complex near the 5600 block of NW 23rd around 8:12 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an air conditioning unit in a window. The fire spread into the apartment and caused heavy damage.

NW 23rd apartment fire. Image courtesy OKCFD.

“The fire was from an upstairs apartment unit, this is a two-story apartment complex.” said Captain John Chenoweth. “The fire was caused by an outdoor window unit that caught fire and extended into the upstairs apartment unit.”

Crews remained on scene after the fire was out for salvage and overhaul.

Officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.