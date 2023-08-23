OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire in a Paseo neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire began around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a home near NW 30th and Lee in Oklahoma City.

Officials say there were powerlines down and a fire was reported behind a nearby structure.

Even at night, high temperatures can contribute to fires. Fire crews have been rotating crews and drinking plenty of water to combat Oklahoma’s intense heat.

OKCFD says the family made it out of the home safely and no injuries have been reported.