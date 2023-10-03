OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department knocked down a house fire in southwest OKC Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire ignited at a home near SW 37th and Independence Ave. around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

“There was quite a bit of fire. The crews that got here first did an awesome job getting in and getting this knocked down quickly,” said Batt. Chief Paul Nash with OKCFD. “We were able to do a search of the structure, we didn’t find anyone inside the home.”

OKCFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.