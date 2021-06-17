Fire crews: Unattended cooking likely to blame for house fire that killed 2 dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are warning homeowners to be careful in the kitchen after a house fire late Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of N.W. 114th St. in Oklahoma City.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the home and the front door.

Officials say they were able to quickly put out the fire before they searched the home for three dogs.

Sadly, two of the dogs died in the blaze.

Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental due to unattended cooking. Fire crews say the fire started near the stove and spread up the cabinets and across the ceiling.

Officials say cooking fires are still a leading cause of home fires and can quickly have devastating consequences.

If a fire starts on the stove:

Use a lid to slide over the pot/skillet and smother it. It will go out immediately once the oxygen is eliminated. Then turn off the heat and just let it sit there and continue to cool. Sliding it to a cool burner is okay.

A properly-rated fire extinguisher works as a backup, but it is much messier.

Never put water on a grease fire. It will make the fire worse and may react violently.

Never put flour on a grease fire. We once taught that baking soda could be beneficial (and it can be), but we do not teach that any longer since people get so many other things confused with baking soda (things such as flour, salt, powdered sugar, and such).

Never try to carry a burning pot/skillet outside. You run great risk of burning yourself or dropping the skillet and spreading the fire.

When in doubt, just get out! This is always a viable option. If you are not comfortable with using a lid or a fire extinguisher, get everyone out, call 911 from outside, do not go back inside for any reason, and let the firefighters be the firefighters.