CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A house fire ignited in Choctaw, Saturday morning.
Choctaw firefighters were called to the 5600 block of South Hiwassee Road at around 10:15 a.m.
The fire was burning in the east side of the home.
Firefighters managed to contain the fire to two bedrooms as well as part of the kitchen and the attic.
The house was empty when the fire ignited.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Latest Stories
- Elderly Oklahoma City resident dies in house fire
- Consumer Alert: How to help your vehicle handle the heat
- Fire damages large portion of Choctaw home
- COVID-19 resurgence continues; 687 new cases reported in Oklahoma
- Edmond city offices returning to restricted access in response to COVID-19 resurgence