TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A barbecue restaurant in Tuttle was damaged by fire Thursday morning.

Tuttle Fire Department crews were called to B-Ray’s BBQ, 151 E. Main St.

The fire ignited in the kitchen.

The owner of the restaurant saw smoke and called 9-1-1.

B-Ray’s BBQ, image KFOR

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but smoke damaged much of the restaurant and a nearby insurance agency.

Restaurant staff tried to save the business’ meat by placing it in food trucks outside.

No one was injured.