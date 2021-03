EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials believe an electrical issue is to blame for a fire that caused major damage to an El Reno gas station.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Shell gas station near I-40 and Banner Rd.

Fire officials say they suspect the cause of the fire is electrical in nature, but they aren’t exactly sure what started the blaze.

Firefighters say the gas station is now considered to be a total loss.