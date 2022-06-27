OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews battled a raging house fire in Oklahoma County on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a large house fire near N.W. 240th and MacArthur Blvd.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

As fire crews worked to put out the blaze, the winds helped the flames spread to the nearby grass.

Officials say there aren’t fire hydrants in the area, so they are having to use tanker trucks to douse the fire.