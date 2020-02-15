Fire destroys NW OKC apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - More than a dozen people are displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building in NW OKC Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Walker Station Apartments near N. May and NW 122nd at about 1:40 p.m.

"My neighbor's window was knocked out, the fire was burning on the roof," said displaced resident Janie Patrick. "I work at Hefner and Graystone. When I crossed Graystone, I could see the flames and the smoke, so I knew it was bad."

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said firefighters believe it started on the porch of a downstairs apartment before spreading to the upstairs apartment and into the attic.

"When they got inside they were driven out quickly. The fire had already made its way inside both of those apartments and into the attic area of those apartments," Fulkerson said. "Once its in an attic area, it can often spread pretty quickly as it did today."

The fire spread across the building and soon the entire roof collapsed and was lain to waste by the flames.

Firefighters did two searches of the property and didn't find any victims. They said no one was reported injured or missing.

If you were affected by the fire, you can call the Oklahoma Red Cross at (405) 228-9500.