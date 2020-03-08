Fire destroys several homes near Langston University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters have been battling a blaze near the University of Langston for several hours.

They were called to the area around 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire isn't known yet, but it started in one structure and spread to four other houses and damaged the exterior of another.

Firefighters say nobody appeared to be in the homes at the time, and some of the structures may be abandoned.

They say the biggest challenge is dealing with the wind.

"Our biggest fear is escaping ember – one little ember can take off and get into a place that’s not burned and take off and start a whole new fire," Chief Eric Harlow with the Guthrie Fire Department said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. Other than that, there were no other injuries.

Crews from several fire departments responded, including Langston, Coyle, Guthrie and Meridian.

Harlow also urges people to not do anything that could spark a fire, because it's especially risky with the dry conditions and high winds.