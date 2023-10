LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Several fire crews responded to a trailer home fire in Logan County on Thursday.

According to officials, the fire started in a trailer located near Seward and Douglas in Logan Co. Thursday morning.

Trailer fire in Logan County. Image KFOR. Trailer fire in Logan County. Image KFOR.

After battling the blaze, firefighter decided to take a step back and let the fire burn. The single wide trailer was a total loss, officials say.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.