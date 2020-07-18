Fire destroys two buildings in Oklahoma City

Photo goes with story

Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a three-story structure. The fire is believed to have spread to the three-story structure from a small, one-story structure.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fire that began in a small, one-story building spread to a nearby, three-story structure, destroying both buildings in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to the 1100 block of SE 19th Street Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found both the one-story building and the three-story structure in flames.

Firefighters believe the fire began in the smaller building.

Photo goes with story
The one-story building where the fire is believed to have started.

Both structures were empty and destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters were having difficulty ensuring all the flames in the three-story building were out. They believed the building was unstable and felt that it would be unsafe to send crews all the way up the building.

