Fire investigators looking into ‘suspicious’ blaze at shopping center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a blaze at a shopping center early Friday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a fire at a shopping center near N.W. 30th and May.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized there were two small fires inside a business in the center. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, but say the fires did quite a bit of damage to the business.

Also, other businesses in the shopping center suffered some smoke damage.

At this point, investigators say the fire is suspicious, adding that a front window and gate were broken.

