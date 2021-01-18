Fire marshals investigating house explosion in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Seminole are investigating a house explosion that injured one person.

On Jan. 15, dispatchers with the Seminole Fire Department received multiple reports of a house explosion.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a house with major damage and fire to the backside of the building.

Investigators say one victim was pulled from the home before they arrived on the scene. The victim was treated by paramedics and rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Officials say the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.