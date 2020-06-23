Fire officials: Don’t set off your own fireworks this Fourth of July

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although we’re less than two weeks away from the Fourth of July, officials say this year’s celebration is going to look a bit different.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say there are no public firework displays scheduled in the city for the holiday.

Although you won’t be able to enjoy any public displays, fire crews say you shouldn’t take matters into your own hands.

More than 19,500 fires are started each year by fireworks and burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms around the Fourth of July.

Sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

Instead of setting off fireworks, officials suggest the following:

Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler.

Noise makers are sure to make a statement and are available at local party supply stores.

Set up a screen and projector for an outdoor movie night.

Use red, white, and blue silly string.

Make a patriotic craft with the family.

Throw a birthday party for the USA.