Fire officials: Generator may be to blame for Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans wake up to no electricity again, many are working to stay warm.

For the fortunate Oklahomans, they can light their fireplace or turn on a generator.

However, officials stress that even those things can cause problems.

Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say an 80-year-old man was inside the home at the time the fire started.

“Crews responded to a structure fire that was in an area where they were without power. We believe that possibly a generator was involved. We’re still under investigation. But according to what the occupant told us, that he was working with his generator and it may have sparked off at that point,” said Acting Chief Keith Castillo, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but is expected to be OK.

At this point, there is no estimate on the amount of damage done by the blaze.

