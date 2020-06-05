Fire officials investigating explosion at S.W. OKC building used to store furniture

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a building fire on the city’s southwest side Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 200 block of S.W. 29th St. for a report of an explosion and fire.

When crews arrived, they found a building on fire and smoke coming from the outside.

Fire officials say the building is used to store furniture, and nobody should have been inside.

Some type of an explosion did occur at the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the incident.